Lexus is STILL the most reliable car brand in the UK (and guess which came 2nd)

The annual What Car? reliability survey has found Lexus to be the most reliable car brand in the UK for the 7th year running.

It’s never been a secret that Lexus (and Toyota) make cars built to last, which is why (as long as you have main dealer servicing) you effectively get a 10-year warranty.

So it’s no surprise to find that Lexus is once again the most reliable car brand in the UK in the annual What Car? reliability survey of 22,000 drivers, 32 brands and 178 car models – for the seventh year on the trot – with an overall score of 98.3 per cent.

Top of the heap for reliability was the last-generation Lexus NX which recorded a 99.8 per cent rating, closely followed by the latest NX on 99.4 per cent and the UX on 99.3 per cent.

Chris Hayes, Lexus UK Director, said:

Reliability is not a quality we ever take for granted. With every new model, we go to exceptional efforts to ensure that everything works as it should and can be trusted to maintain its performance mile after mile, year after year. Confidence in our products supports our industry-leading warranty package of up to 10 years or 100,000 miles for every Lexus vehicle.

So, Lexus is the most reliable car brand in the UK for 2023, but which car brand came second? Well, and you’ll be shocked, it was Toyota.

Hot on the heels of its luxury sibling, Toyota came in with an overall core of 97.4 per cent, with the little Toyota Yaris (last generation) garnering a whopping 99.3 per cent, just ahead of the current Yaris on 98.6 per cent.

Claire Evans, What Car? Consumer Editor, said:

Toyota builds extremely robust cars, and offers rock-solid reliability across its model range. The current and previous generation Yaris are affordable and they’re also two of the most dependable small cars you can buy, giving buyers who are on a tight budget highly dependable options.

Beyond the dominance of Lexus/Toyota, MINI managed to grab third spot followed by Suzuki and Mitsubishi, with the bottom five made up of Land Rover, Jaguar, Vauxhall, Alfa Romeo, and Cupra dead last.