Lexus LF-ZC Concept previews a new electric ‘saloon’ from Lexus in 2026

The electric Lexus LF-ZC Concept arrives at the Tokyo Motor Show, previewing a new IS-sized electric saloon due in 2026.

There’s no doubt Lexus and Toyota are the market leaders in hybrid cars, but, a little surprisingly, that hasn’t yet translated in to mastership of the electric car.

Yes, we have EVs from both Toyota and Lexus, but good though they are they’re really a bit behind the curve in EV tech, and although appealing in the usual well-built Toyota/Lexus way, they’re far from market leaders.

But Toyota didn’t get where it is by failing to progress, and the lights are now going on at Toyota in the EV drive, as illustrated by this, the new Lexus LF-ZC Concept.

Arriving at the Tokyo Motor Show, the LF-ZC is, say Lexus, an early look at a new EV due to arrive in 2026 and looks like a replacement for the Lexus IS (which we no longer get in the UK).

Lexus is calling the LF-ZC a ‘saloon’, but perhaps ‘liftback’ would be a better description, based on a new EV architecture with gigacasting in the mix, and EV take on the familiar Lexus front end, concave and convex shapes in the doors and wings and a low roofline ending in a liftback tail.

#Aroind the side of the Lexus IS, it sits impressively low (for an EV) at just 55″, thanks to Lexus’s new batteries, and aims to have a drag coefficient of just 0.20 and deliver over 600-mile range.

Inside does seem more concept than reality, with a yoke instead of a steering wheel and screens across the passenger side, main controls on digital pads, a ‘distance view monitor’ and digital side mirrors