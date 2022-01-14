Lexus NX PHEV OffRoad and hydrogen-powered ROV Concepts revealed

Lexus has turned up at the Tokyo Auto Salon with a pair of concepts, the Lexus NX PHEV OffRoad and the hydrogen-powered ROV Concept.

As Covid recedes, the Tokyo Auto Salon is back on this year, and Lexus has turned up on its home turf with a couple of new concepts, the Lexus NX PHEV OffRoad and the hydrogen-powered ROV Concept.

The Lexus NX OffRoad Concept is based on the new, very much soft-road, Lexus NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid, complete with a butch makeover to make it suitable for off-road adventures.

Lexus has fitted the NX OffRoad with matte black grille and door handles, matte black roof rails and cargo rack, with a set of 17″ alloys shod with big knobbly BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A Tyres, raised suspension and an Iron Oxide paint job to give a very good impression of a butch off-roader.

As far as we can tell, Lexus has left the PHEV powertrain untouched.

Lexus ROV Concept

As well as the NX Concept, Lexus has also revealed the ROV Concept in the flesh, a sort of off-road buggy designed to deliver proper off-road adventure in a sustainable and eco-aware way.

The ROV Concept has exposed construction and open wheels, the same Iron Oxide paint job as the NX on the body panels it does have, and is powered by hydrogen.

But instead of using a fuel cell for the hydrogen, Lexus has chosen to use compressed hydrogen to fuel an ICE engine, delivering virtually emission-free running but still accompanied by the appealing soundtrack of an ICE.

It seems unlikely the ROV Concept is heading for production, but its 1.0-litre three-pot fuelled by compressed hydrogen could have production legs.