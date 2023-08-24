Lexus RX F Sport Design trim for the RX 450h+ and RX 350h extends the new RX’s range

Lexus adds a new F Sport Design trim option for the RX 450h+ and RX 350h delivering some of the RX F Sport’s bits to the Premium Plus models.

It’s a bit over a year since Lexus revealed the new RX, building on a history of high quality and dependability with updated looks, a new cabin and plenty of toys for those who value comfort rather than outright sportiness.

But even Lexus isn’t immune to adding sportiness to appeal to those wanting more than the regular RX, so there’s also an RX 500 F Sport with a new 2.4-litre hybrid powertrain with 366bhp, Lexus’s new DIRECT4 to shuffle torque around all four wheels for grip and stability, Dynamic Rear Steering, bigger brakes and Adaptive Variable Suspension.

But what if you like the look of the F Sport but want that in a 350h or 450h+? Well, Lexus has the answer with the new RX F Sport Design trim.

Available on both the RX 350h and RX 450h+ PHEV, the F Sport Design is based on the Premium Plus trim but adds the F Sport mesh grille and rear bumper as well as black mirrors and roof rails.

There’s also dark grey front and rear lower bumpers, gloss black 21″ alloys and silver F Sport badges.

Now on sale, the RX 350h F Sport Design costs £69,125 and the RX 450h+ £74,100, just £1k more than the Premium Plus models.