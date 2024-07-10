Lexus UX, NX, RZ and RX EVs and PHEVs get BIG price cuts

Lexus has announced big price cuts for the UX, NX, RZ and RX ‘electric’ models – EV and PHEV – with prices falling by up to £7,100.

Lexus may still feel like a slightly left-field premium choice, but if you want a well-built, comfortable, quiet SUV with interiors a notch or three above the competition and a 10-year warranty (if you get Lexus to service your car) and value comfort and reliability above a ‘sporty’ drive then there’s nothing left-field at all. Just common sense.

The increasing appeal of the Lexus range was made clear when it broke its UK sales record in 2023, delivering 15,963 cars in the UK, up 50% on 2022.

Now, with an eye on encouraging reluctant private car buyers – and keeping their EV share on target of this year’s mandated 22% – Lexus has announced a raft of price cuts across its range of EV and PHEV models.

Interestingly, the biggest price cut is for the cheapest car on the list of Lexus EVs, with the UX 300e seeing its entry-level price cut by £7,100 to £40,775, with the RZ 450e dropping by £2,100 to £57,895.

For the PHEV offerings in the NX and RX range, the NX 450h+ drops from £54,950 to £49,995 and the range-topping RX 450h+ from £67,100 to £63,995.

Chris Hayes, Lexus UK Director, said:

At a time when people have become all too used to rising prices, we’re pleased to be reversing the trend and offering genuine reductions in the cost of ownership of our leading battery electric and plug-in hybrid models. The enhanced pricing comes with no compromise: customers can be assured of the same high levels of quality, reliability and customer service that have long distinguished our brand in the premium car market.