Looks like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is on the way – with more power than the Ioniq 5 N

It looks like there’s an electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 N on the way to join the Ioniq 5 N and it is likely to be even more powerful.

Back in the summer of 2022 at Hyundai’s N Day, Hyunida finally confirmed that the electric Ioniq 5 was to become the first electric N model and was subsequently revealed just last month.

It comes with an 84kWh battery powering a pair of electric motors delivering 600bhp and 545lb/ft of torque and boosted further when ‘N Grin Boost’ is engaged.

It comes with plenty of electronic tricks to deliver blistering performance, and even a drift mode, with it all adding up to a 0-62mph in just 3.4 seconds and a properly engaging drive (for an EV).

But what was also on view at Hyundai’s 2022 N Day was the concept RN22e (pictured above) which appeared to be a preview of an Ioniq 6 N – albeit with Motorsport addenda – promising a second foray by Hyundai in to performance EVs.

Now, according to Drive, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is on the way and due to arrive in 2025, and is expected to come with even more power than the Ioniq 5’s 641bhp (with Grin), and with a lower ride height and better aerodynamics, it promises to be quicker and more efficient than the 5 N.