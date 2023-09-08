Lotus Emeya electric ‘Hyper-GT’ REVEALED as a challenger to the Porsche Taycan

Lotus has revealed their latest EV – the Lotus Emeya – in New York, a four-door ‘Hyper-GT’ boasting 892bhp and 0-62mph in under 2.8 seconds.

It’s 18 months since Lotus revealed the electric Eletre SUV, which they dubbed a ‘Hyper SUV’. And now it’s time for the second act of Lotus’s EV journey with a four-door coupe GT – the Lotus Emeya – which is dubbed a ‘Hyper-GT’. Yes, Lotus is officially a ‘Hyper-EV’ maker.

The new Lotus Emiyra is clearly aimed at the Porsche Taycan as a four-door Coupe GT, and looks like a squashed Eletre SUV. It’s not exactly a pretty car, but it does look purposeful.

The purposeful looks are backed up with the powertrain stats, with a pair of electric motors (dual speed at the back) for AWD delivering 892bhp and powered by a 102kWh battery able to charge at up to 350kW (good luck finding a 350kW charger).

That 829bhp powertrain also comes with a big wodge of twisty stuff – 726lb/ft – to blast the Emeya to 62mph in 2.78 seconds and on to 159mph. Which is far from shoddy.

To harness and make the most of all the power, and keep you on the road rather than in a hedge, the Emeya comes with adaptive air suspension, an active front grille, an active air lip, an active rear diffuser and spoiler and vents all over the car to smooth airflow.

Inside is modern EV simple, with a big central touchscreen, sustainable materials – but also aluminium, Alcantara and Nappa leather – KEF Speakers, big HUD and noise cancellation.

Lotus’s Ben Payne said:

This is a Lotus like you have never seen before. We’ve built on everything Lotus has achieved so far to create a luxury performance car for the drivers, designed to inspire confidence, exhilarate with raw emotion and pure joy – connecting them to the road.

The Emeya goes into production in China in 2024, and we’d expect the offerings to be similar to the Eletre, with an entry-level model with 595bhp and a range-topping R model with 895bhp, and prices from around £100k.