Maserati delivers a good look at the new Electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

Ahead of what’s expected to be an imminent reveal. Maserati takes the electric GranTurismo Folgore for a drive with a comedian.

Back in the spring, Maserati announced it would reveal a Maserati GranTurismo Folgore as its first step in its electrification plans under the Maserati Folgore banner (Folgore means Thunderbolt), with Folgore versions of the GranCabrio and Grecale to follow in 2023.

Just a month after Maserati’s EV news, we got a good look at the GranTurismo EV on the streets of Rome as Carlos Tavares, Stellantis boss, took to the wheel and in the process showed the new electric GranTurismo will still look much the same.

Now, Maserati is back once again to show us the electric GranTurismo, this time with a couple of Maserati bods going for a drive around California in the company of a comedian called Sebastian Maniscalco (no, we have no idea either).

It’s clear from the video that the Folgore is more than brisk, as you’d expect it to be if the claimed 1200bhp on tap is right, with a 0-62mph of just 2.7 seconds and a top speed of over 200mph. It will also gobble up 100 miles of range in 10 minutes if you can find a suitable charger.

Expect an actual, official reveal sometime soon, and news on what ICE versions of the GranTurismo will offer.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Californai Video