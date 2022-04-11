Maserati’s FIRST EV – the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore – takes to the streets of Rome

The first of Maserati’s electric cars – the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore – takes to the streets of Rome with Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares at the wheel.

Maserati’s plans to turn their cars into EVs have been slowed by Covid, amongst other things, but last month we got to see what Maserati has planned and got a look at the first, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore.

The Folgore badge will adorn all Maseratis EVs, with an electric GranCabrio and an electric Grecale due to follow the electric GranTurismo into production.

Now, Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares has given us a closer look at the GranTurismo Folgore, driving it around the streets of Rome at the weekend on the Formula E Circuit.

The undisguised GranTurismo – although still a prototype – shows a car very recognisable as a Maserati GT, which does suggest it will be offered, at least initially, with ICE power as well as EV. Which fits in with plans to have an electric model across the range by 2025 before going completely EV by 2030.

What the ICE power will be, assuming it is offered, is anyone’s guess, but the electric power on offer will be substantial.

Maserati has confirmed that the electric GranTurismo EV Folgore will come with a trio of electric motors delivering more than 1200bhp, enough for a 0-62mph in under 3.0 seconds.