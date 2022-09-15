Maserati reveals the new GranTurismo again – this time the V6 ICE

We’ve already seen the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore – the electric GranTurismo – and now we get the first look at the V6-powered GranTurismo.

Maserati, just like every other car maker, is heading down the electric route, and we’ve already had our first look at the new GranTurismo in Folgore electric guise.

But Maserati is hedging its bets with the new GranTurismo by delivering a V6 ICE version too, and ahead of a proper debut we expect is near Maserati has revealed the first look at the Nettuno V6 (above).

The Nettuno V6 engine under the bonnet of the new GranTurismo is the same engine used in both the MC20 and Grecale, but, so far, Maserati isn’t revealing how powerful it will be in the GranTurismo.

In the MC20, the Nettuno V6 comes with a fulsome 621bhp and 538lb/ft of torque, and in the Grecale it delivers 523bhp and 457lb/ft of torque, so it’s likely the GranTurismo will fall somewhere in the middle at around 600bhp.

That will give the new V6 GranTurismo impressive performance, but it’s not going to come close to the sort of performance the electric GranTurismo Folgore offers.

It comes with a trio of electric motors expected to deliver around 1200bhp, enough to fly to 62mph in around 2.6 seconds and on to a top speed of over 200mph.

Expect both the V6 GranTurismo and electric GranTurismo Folgore to properly debut before the end of the year and go on sale in 2023.