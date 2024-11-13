Mazda CX-60 SUV gets a bit of an UPDATE for 2025

The Mazda CX-60 is getting a bit of an update for 2025 with interior changes and technical revisions. Goes on sale summer 2025.

The Mazda CX-60 is often overlooked as an alternative to higher-end mid-size SUVs, but it’s a decent family SUV and a decent seller for Mazda, even if it deserves to sell better than it does.

Now, Mazda has updated the CX-60 for 2025, although the revisions and updates are so minor Mazda is clearly more than happy with the feedback from buyers.

Sitting at the heart of Mazda’s UK offerings – and below the new Mazda CX-80 – the changes and revisions are very minor, and even the powertrains remain unchanged.

The mid-range CX-60 Homura now comes with a high-grade black Nappa leather with brown stitching and matte black finish for the dashboard and door cars.

Another update is the addition of Zircon Sand as a paint option. but there are no changes for the entry-level Executive trim or range-topping Takumi models.

Under the skin, Mazda has had a play with the suspension with softer rear springs and firmer dampers promising to improve ride comfort without compromising handling, and the traction control has also been given a tweak.

As already mentioned, engine options stay the same with Mazda’s left-field 3.3-litre diesel or a six-pot PHEV with either RWD and 197bhp or 4WD and 251bhp.

No prices yet for the updated CX-60, but as it won’t arrive until summer 2025 you can probably be sure they’ll be more than the current starting price of £45k.