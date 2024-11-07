Mercedes-AMG CONFIRMS a range-topping electric SUV to take on the upcoming Porsche Cayenne EV

Mercedes-AMG is working on a range-topping electric SVV – which will probably arrive in 2026 – to take on cars like the upcoming electric Porsche Cayenne.

Mercedes isn’t exactly succeeding with its electric cars, with sales falling and a promise to rapidly head to EV domination somewhat in tatters.

Now, Mercedes-AMG has revealed it’s plotting a new electric range-topping SUV built on the same AMG-only AMG.EA Platform, a development of Mercedes MB.EA EV Platform, and which will also underpin the electric AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

The AMG EV Platform is modified to use the advanced electric motors from UK-based Yasa whose axial-flux motors can deliver up to 480bhp and weigh just 24kg which suggests – even with just a two-motor setup – power of around 1000bhp and a planet-turning chunk of torque. It’ll also come with an 800V architecture and AMG-specific battery pack.

From the silhouette sketch (above) AMG has sent, it looks like the AMG Super SUV will be a traditional SUV shape with a slightly sloping roof, and is likely to be aiming at competition like the upcoming electric Porsche Cayenne and other high-end electric SUVs.

AMG’s Michael Schiebe said:

SUVs have been among our most popular models for many years. With the ‘Born in Affalterbach’ SUV, we are responding to this trend by offering our customers a truly captivating high-performance off-roader based on the AMG.EA platform. Our new high-performance architecture follows a clear philosophy: ‘AMG First, EV Second.’

It seems likely we might get a reveal of the new AMG SUV sometime next year but you probably won’t be able to park one in your garage until 2026.