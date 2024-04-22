Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the fastest accelerating AMG ever – JUST

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance arrives as the coupe version of the four-door GT 63 E Performance and is the fastest-accelerating AMG ever.

It’s two years since the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance arrived as AMG’s first plug-in hybrid, so it’s a bit of a surprise it’s taken so long to deliver a Coupe version, but here it is – the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance.

Despite getting a bit less power than its four-door sibling, 805bhp instead of the four-door’s 831bhp, and a few more torques – 1,047lb/ft rather than 1,033lb/ft, the new Coupe takes the prize as the fastest accelerating AMG ever, cutting the four-door’s 2.9 seconds to 62mph by a whole 0.1 seconds.

The electric motor is fitted on the back axle and powered by a teeny-weeny 6.1kWh battery because this hybrid setup is all about performance, not EV range. Although AMG reckons it might do eight miles on the battery if you’re lucky.

Despite its small battery pack, the motor contributes up to 200bhp, has its own 2-speed gearbox and can provide power to either axle depending on demand from the driver’s right foot, and with a plethora of modes which alter powertrain, gearbox, steering and suspension from Battery Hold to Race.

Lots of tech comes as standard like active dampers and active rear-steering, active aero, Ceramic Brakes and much more, as well as a few tweaks like twin tailpipes, lots of ‘E Performance’ badges and doubtless plenty of costly options to empty your wallet further.

Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, said:

The GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE combines enormous performance with a very dynamic driving experience and thus creates pure goosebumps. At the same time, the vehicle offers extensive equipment options and high-quality materials, making it one of the most exclusive performance-coupés on the market.

The new Mercedes-AMG 63 SE Performance will go on sale in the autumn. Expect it to cost from a round £200k.