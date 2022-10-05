Mercedes B-Class gets a FACELIFT to keep up with the BMW 2 Series

The Mercedes B-Class comes in for a bit of a cosmetic facelift as well as new tech and new mild hybrid engines.

There’s not a lot of competition in the ‘Premium MPV’ market, but the two main contenders are BMW’s 2 Series and Mercedes’ B-CLass. So, with the updated BMW 2 Series hitting the road this year Mercedes is upping its game with a facelift for the B-Class.

The changes, at least cosmetically, are pretty minor and similar to the updates for the A-Class we saw earlier today, with tweaked grille, headlights and tail lights and some new alloys.

The inside doesn’t change much either, but it does get more equipment, a new leather steering wheel, reversing camera and an extra USB-C port.

Infotainment comes with a 10.25″ screen and matching 10.25″ driver display (although it’s 7″ unless you fork out extra), with improved responsiveness, improved voice control and fingerprint ID (although that’s to follow), with seats getting Artico fake leather in new colours and more use of sustainable materials.

All engine options are now electrified, with mild hybrids getting a 48V starter-generator which gives a bit of a power boost and is available as 1.3-litre B180, B220 4Matic and B250 4Matic with 2.0-litre, as well as a B250 e PHEV with 1.3-litre engine and electric motor combining to deliver 215bhp.

No prices for the facelifted B-Class, but they’re likely to go up when sales start later in the year.