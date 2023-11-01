Mercedes-Benz announces prices and specs for the new E-Class Estate

The new Mercedes E-Class Estate is initially available in five trim levels with three powertrain options. Costs from £57,930.

AMG Line Advanced, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium PlusMercedes revealed the new E-Class Estate back in the summer, and now we get full UK prices and specs ahead of the arrival next month of its biggest rival – the new BMW 5 Series Touring.

Initially available in five trim levels – AMG Line, AMG Line Advanced, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Exclusive Edition – all models come with Mercedes’ latest MBUX.

AMG Line models (from £57,930 to £59,220) get 18″ AMG alloys, Adaptive LED headlights, Active Distance Assist Distronic, Blind Spot, Traffic Sign Assist, 14.4″ infotainment, 12.3″ digital instruments, Climate, wireless phone charging, reversing camera and heated front seats.

Move up to AMG Line Advanced (from £61,175 to £70,270) adds 19″ AMG alloys, Digital Light LED headlights, Memory Seats, MBUX augmented reality for Nav and Parking Package with 360 camera.

AMG Line Premium models (from £64,055 to £73,150) get MBUX Superscreen, Burmester 4D Sound, Active Ambient Lighting, and Keyless Go Comfort Package.

At the top of the normal range is the AMG Line Premium Plus (from £69,740 to £78,835) with 20″ alloys, HUD, Panoramic roof, four-zone climate, MBUX Interior Assist, Digital Light LED headlights with projection function, Energizing Package, a 3D instrument cluster and illuminated grille.

Costing the same as the AMG Line Premium Plus, the E-Class Exclusive Edition is also available featuring 21″ alloys, exclusive interior and exterior styling and a bonnet-mounted Mercedes star.

At launch, there are just three powertrain options available, with the E200 petrol and E 200d diesel available on all trim levels, and the E 300 e PHEV only available on AMG Line Advanced, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus.

The new Mercedes E-Class Estate is now available to order