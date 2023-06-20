New Mercedes E-Class Estate arrives to take on the Volvo V90 and Audi A6 Avant

Following the arrival of the new Mercedes E-Class, the new Mercedes E-Class Estate joins the party with a practical E-Class offering.

Estate cars may not have the cachet they once had as the world and his dog – in just about every market sector – seem to want a high-riding SUV rather than a better-to-drive decent estate with similar practicality.

But at the ‘posher’ end of the market there are still good options like the Audi A6 Avant and Volvo V90, and now Mercedes rejoins the posh estate game with a new E-Class estate joining the new E-Class Saloon, which was revealed back in April.

The new E-Class Estate is a bit wider than the outgoing model and with a slightly longer wheelbase, with 615 litres of boot space (1830 litres with the back seats down) and a bit less if you want a PHEV to make room for the battery.

The new Estate gets the same cosmetic makeover as the saloon, with a hint or three of EQs in the styling as well as a sleek roofline, and an interior much the same as the Saloon complete with much screenage and the latest MBUX infotainment with a set of digital Apps.

Engine options are much the same as the Saloon with four and six-pot diesel and petrol on offer, all with nine-speed auto with integrated starter motor, with the PHEV model getting a 24.1kWh battery for a claimed EV range of 62 miles, with air suspension at the back as standard (optional on non-PHEV models).

No prices or on-sale date yet for the new Mercedes E-Class Estate.