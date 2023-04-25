New Mercedes E-Class REVEALED to challenge the upcoming new BMW 5 Series

The new Mercedes E-Class is revealed as Mercedes keeps its ICE ‘E’ alive, with new longer-range PHEVs and plenty of technology.

As we said when Mercedes teased this reveal of the new E-Class, it’s Mercedes answer to the upcoming new BMW 5 Series, albeit with a slightly more focussed direction because, unlike the BMW where the powerplant – including EV – is a choice, Mercedes is keeping the E-Class alive as an ICE-based model to sell alongside the Mercedes EQE.

Still looking like an E-Class – or a slightly shrunken S-Class – the new E-Class takes some inspiration from the EQU at the front with its grille – which comes as a ‘Progressive or ‘Classic’ grille – and has a ‘Powerdome’ bonnet and new tail lights with three-pointed star graphics.

As you’d expect – and have already seen – the new E-Class gets a tech-fest interior with much screenage and the latest MBUX offering a trio of screens spanning the cabin, with reactive ambient lighting.

Engine options, for now, are the E200 petrol with 202bhp, a 195bhp E220d diesel (no, Mercedes isn’t giving up on diesels yet) and a 300e and 400e PHEV with AWD (optional on the 300e) good for EV range of over 60 miles. Under the skin there’s standard steel suspension with adaptive damping with air suspension and RWS optional.

No prices yet for the new E-Class, but it will launch officially in the summer.