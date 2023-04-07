New Mercedes E-Class TEASED ahead of 25 April debut to take on the new BMW 5 Series

The new Mercedes E-Class exterior is teased ahead of a debut on 25 April, showing an evolutionary design and promising new tech.

If you had to pick two cars which perfectly represent ‘Premium Executive’ saloons, you’d almost certainly pick the Mercedes E-Class and the BMW 5 Series. And we’re shortly getting new versions of both.

Just last month, BMW was busy teasing the new 5 Series and confirming that there will be an electric i5 and even an i5 Touring when the new 5 Series arrives, with the EV bit simply a powertrain option in a mainstream model.

Mercedes, however, is heading down a different road with the new E-Class which, although getting an all-hybrid engine lineup, won’t feature an electric model because that’s the preserve of the new Mercedes EQE as Mercedes goes down the route of separate models for ICE and EV, rather than BMW’s EV as a drivetrain choice. Which is the best strategy? Who knows?

We’ve already seen the new E-Class interior, which borrows from the EQE with its ‘Superscreen’ digital panels spanning the cabin and entertaining front seat passengers in the process. Well, it will if you tick the right options.

Now we get to see the new E-Class exterior in a shadowy profile photo (above) which tells us nothing much except the new E-Class will look much the same as the old E-Class despite being a new car.

There’s no official word yet on engine options, but expect four-pot and six-pot options all with 48v electrical systems as well as PHEV versions with bigger batteries and bigger EV range.

The new Mercedes E-Class will debut on 25 April, so you can probably expect another tease before then.