New Mercedes E-Class SUPERSCREEN interior revealed ahead of debut

Ahead of the debut of the new Mercedes E-Class, Mercedes reveals the interior fitted with a new ‘Superscreen’ spanning the cabin.

This is the interior of the new Mercedes E-Class – whose debut is probably imminent – and, surprise, it comes with lots of ‘Screenage’.

But the screen on the E-Class is not the same as the Hyperscreen we’ve seen rolled out across Mercedes’ posh EVs, but something dubbed ‘Superscreen’ by Mercedes.

Unlike the Hyperscreeen, which has a single slab of glass covering the trio of screens spanning the cabin’s width, the Superscreen has a separate digital instrument cluster with the infotainment and passenger screen covered by a single sheet of glass. But it’s an optional upgrade, not a standard fit across the range.

It means most switches and knobs disappear to be replaced by digital equivalents, although some buttons remain below the infotainment section, and there’s a new Active Ambient Lighting system which will pulse with music being played. There’s also Burmester 4D Sound which can make seats pulse with the music. Just what you’ve always wanted.

The new setup also allows third-party Apps like TikTok and Zoom, with a selfie camera which transmits a feed through the 5G network, with plans to roll out more Apps. But expect Mercedes to start charging subscriptions for updates going forward.

In case you were wondering how all this can be safe for a driver if the passenger is watching a film on their screen, Mercedes says the driver won’t be able to see the passenger screen when the car’s moving thanks to what Mercedes calls ‘Dual Light Control’.

Expect more on the new E-CLass from Mercedes soon, with the new E-Class expected in UK showrooms in the summer.