Mercedes CLA and CLA Shooting Brake get a NIP and TUCK for 2023

The Mercedes-Benz CLA and CLA Shooting Brake, including AMG models, get updated for 2023 with cosmetic tweaks and more equipment.

Late last year, Mercedes revealed a facelift for the A-Class, and now it’s time to endow similar updates on the A-Class’s CLA sibling with cosmetic tweaks, extra equipment and tweaked engine offerings.

In cosmetic terms, the tweaks for the CLA models are typical facelift fodder, with new front bumpers and grilles, new rear diffuser, new graphics for the LED headlights and rear lights and new 17″ alloys (up to 19″ optional).

Inside there’s a combination of 7″ and 10.25″ screens 9twin 10.25″ as an option), the latest MBUX, AMG steering wheel as standard, Sports Seats in AMG Line models and Performance seats in actual AMG models.

Engine options for the CLA now get mild hybrid petrol power adding a 48-volt motor which adds an extra 13bhp, with a still extensive range of options including CLA 180, CLA 200, CLA 220 and CLA 250 petrols, CLA 180 d, CLA 200 d and CLA 220 d diesels, plus CLA PHEV which now has a 51-mile EV range and an additional 7bhp.

Mercedes says equipment levels have been significantly upgraded with all models coming with high beam assist, reversing camera and USB Package, with ‘Progressive’ models up also adding Parking Package and Mirror Package as well as Easy-Pack tailgate Pack for the Shooting Brake.

Similar changes to the regular range are also carried over to AMG models, with the AMG 35 getting a new grille with vertical slats, LED headlights and taillights, new 18″ alloys (19″ on AMG 45), new Artico and Microcut seat coverings, AMG Performance Steering Wheel and the latest MBUX.

The AMG 35 models get a 48-volt electrical system with 14bhp boost function, and there’s also an AMG Street Style Edition for the 45 models.

No prices yet for the updated CLA.