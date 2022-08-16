Mercedes EQE SUV Interior REVEALED ahead of October debut

The Mercedes EQE SUV, a high-riding take on the new Mercedes EQE, will debut in October, ahead of which the EQE SUV interior is revealed.

Just like every other car maker, Mercedes is busy rolling out electric vehicles and so far we’ve had everything from EQA to EQS SUV, and the next up is the EQE SUV to sit below the EQS and deliver, according to Mercedes, an SUV that is “more dynamic than the EQS SUV“.

Ahead of a planned reveal of the EQE in October, Mercedes has revealed its interior, although you’d be forgiven for thinking they’ve mixed up the photos and sent us photos of the EQS SUV interior.

Just like the EQS SUV, the EQE SUV comes with the optional MBUX Hyperscreen which stretches across the dash delivering a single massive screen with ‘turbine’ vents at the edges.

Mercedes says the cabin plays on the theme of ‘Hyperanalogue’ with the contrast between the precision mechanics and digital glass display.

The EQE SUV will deliver five co-ordinated colour combinations said to give a sense of generous spaciousness with warm and cool tones, with the warmth of wood and coolness of aluminium.

But all you really need to know is that the interior is big and much the same as the interior of the EQS SUV.