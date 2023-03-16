Mercedes GLA and GLB get a bit of a tweak and mild hybrid assistance

Mercedes’ smallest SUVs – the GLA and GLB – get a bit of a design overhaul for 2023 as well as new mild-hybrid engines.

Competition in smaller ‘Premium’ SUVs is quite intense, and Mercedes GLA and GLB offerings are important offerings for Mercedes even as it aims to push itself further upmarket.

So, to keep things fresh and appealing, Mercedes has given the GLA and GLB a bit of a makeover for 2023, although you’ll need to look quite hard to see what they’ve done.

The design changes are the usual facelift fodder with tweaks to the front-end bumper and grille, tweaks to the light signatures and a bit more paint on bits that were plastic clad. There are also LED lights as standard.

The bigger changes to the GLA and GLB for 23023 come under the bonnet, with mild-hybrid help rolled out across engines, now benefitting from a 48vbelt-driven starter generator adding a 10bhp boost and (very short) EV running, and allowing more seamless stop-start and coasting.

The non-AMG models come in a selection of diesel and petrol engines offering between 147bhp and 260bhp, with the more powerful petrol and diesel models coming with 4Matic, and PHEV models get a slightly beefier electric motor and EV range improved to 43 miles. The AMG GLA and GLB come with 301bhp.

On the inside, there’s not a lot changed, but there is MB’s latest MUBX with a 7″ or 10.25″ instrument cluster together with a 10.25″ infotainment screen and a new steering wheel.