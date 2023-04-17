Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is a regular EQS SUV with much Lily Gilding

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is revealed as the pinnacle of the EQS SUV with much added glitz and 649bhp of electric motors.

If you thought the Mercedes EQS SUV was a pricey SUV, you’ll probably not like the price of the Maybach take on the EQS SUV when it goes on sale. Safe to say it’ll be a chunk more than the £150k plus price tag the mere Mercedes version tops out at.

But for your extra dosh – however much that turns out to be – you will get a very gilded lily SUV powered by a pair of electric motors churning out 649bhp and 700lb/ft of torque, good for shifting the Maybach to 62mph in 4.4 seconds and still with an official range of 373 miles.

The Mayback makeover for the EQS is familiar, with a new Maybach grille with vertical chrome strips ‘MAYBACH’ writ large above and a Mercedes 3-pointed star above, with new running lights with a lightbar spanning the width.

Around the back there’s much chrome and Mayback script, chrome around the window surrounds, anodised aluminium running boards and up to 22″ alloys to add to its presence. There’s also the option of two-tone paint.

Inside, there’s no seven-seat option and instead buyers can choose between five-seat and four-seat versions, with seats electrified, heated and cooled, acres of Nappa leather, and 11.6″ screens in the back.

Opt for the First Class Rear Package with its four seats and you get cabin-length centre console, with all models getting Mercedes’ Hyerscreen.

It’s unlikely the Maybach EQS SUV will arrive in the UK before 2024, but when it does it’s creating to start at well over £200k.