MG Cyber X TEASED as a boxy SUV – Competition for the new Smart #5?

The MG Cyber X is teased ahead of a Shanghai debut as a Boxy mid-size SUV which could be offered with both electric and Hybrid powertrains.

It’s taken MG quite a while to establish a new identity since it fell into Chinese hands, but more recently, it’s enjoying success with its EVs, in particular selling well in the UK thanks to competitive pricing.

But MG has more recently moved away from its core offerings to deliver the electric MG Cyberster, an interesting foray in to what was once at the core of MG which will never be a volume seller but does give MG a halo model to float down to its more prosaic offerings.

Now, it looks like the ‘Cyber’ bit is being expanded with another higher-end model – the MG Cyber X – teased ahead of a debut this month in Shanghai, although beyond the front and back tease photos we don’t have a huge amount of detail.

What we can see is a very boxy SUV, thought to be similar in size to the new Smart #5, featuring full-width LED light bars front and rear, an illuminated MG logo on the front grille and tailgate, flush door handles, flared wheelarches, roof rails and split headlights.

It seems like the Cyber X will sit on SAIC’s new E3 Platform offering both hybrid and EV powertrains and, as it’s 2025, come with more power and torque than you’re ever going to need, with cell-to-body (CTB) battery integration and new Zebra 3.0 OS.

Expect more details on the Cyber X to arrive ahead of its debut at the Shanghai Motor Show.