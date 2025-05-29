MG HS Hybrid+ ARRIVES to take the Budget Hybrid SUV fight to the Dacia Bigster

The MG HS Hybrid+ arrives to add to the current ICE and PHEV powertrains available in the HS. Priced from £28,995.

The new MG HS arrived last year as a budget family-sized SUV (about the size of the Kia Sportage) with a choice of ICE or PHEV powertrains with prices now starting from £25,995 for the ICE HS, pitching it against the new Dacia Bigster in the quest for ‘budget’ family SUV sales.

Now, MG has revealed a new hybrid option for the HS – the MG HS Hybrid+ – to complete the powertrain options priced from £28,995 in entry-level SE trim, some £800 more than the Bigster Hybrid 55 but with a more powerful hybrid setup.

The new Hybrid+ powertrain uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 141bhp combined with a 195bhp electric motor powered by a 1.8kWh battery to deliver a usable output of 221bhp, with a two-speed auto ‘box and good for 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds, with official economy of 51.3mpg.

Equipment levels match the rest of the HS range, with twin 12.3″ screens, automatic LED headlights, rear parking sensors, electric heated door mirrors, electric driver’s seat, Air Con, keyless, auto wipers and Cruise and a raft of safety nannies.

David Allison, Head of Product and Pricing at MG Motor UK, said:

The Hybrid+ will be a great addition to our best-selling MG HS family, blending performance and SUV practicality with a super-efficient hybrid powertrain that keeps running costs down. Just like our recently introduced MG3 and MG ZS Hybrid+ models, we’re confident it will prove to be an extremely popular choice for both our existing and new customers alike.

The new MG Hybrid+ is now on sale with prices from £28,995 for the HS SE, with a Trophy model with extra kit – like a 360° surround view camera and wireless phone charging – costing from £31,495.