MG S5 EV INCOMING to replace the MG ZS EV

MG teases the new electric MG S5 SUV for the UK as a replacement for the MG ZS, with a debut expected in the coming weeks.

The electric MG ZS has been around for a while, but the MG4 has now eclipsed its budget EV star mantle despite updates for the ZS since it arrived.

Now, the MG4 is underpinning a new electric MG SUV with the imminent arrival of the new MG S5, teased today by MG, to replace the ageing ZS with something more current.

The teaser shot of the S5 shows the back end in shadows, but it does seem an almost pointless exercise as the MG 5S is already on sale in Asia (badged either MG ES or MG S5, depending on the market) so those are the images you see at the top and bottom of this article.

With its MG4 underpinnings, the powertrain offerings for the S5 seem likely to be the same of very similar, although at launch it’s likely to be a single rear-motor offering with around 170bhp and a choice of 49kWh or 62kWh battery.

David Allison, Head of Product and Planning for MG Motor UK, said:

The MGS5 EV has all the credentials to impress, a generously equipped and spacious SUV but with the all-electric performance that MG customers enjoy so much. In terms of cabin ambience and technology this model will offer a new and greatly enhanced MG experience.

MG says the MG S5 will debut in the spring.