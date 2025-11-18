MGS6 EV ARRIVES to challenge the Skoda Enyaq, VW ID. 4 and more

MG adds to its EV range with the new MGS6 EV set to challenge EVs like the Skoda Enyaq, with 77kWh battery and prices from £37.995.

MG has been doing good business with its relatively budget offerings like the MG4 and MGS5 , and now it brings the MGS6 to the UK to rival the Skoda Enyaq, VW ID.4 and even the Tesla Model Y.

Effectively an extended take on the MGS5, the MGS6 uses the same Platform and much the same design to deliver a bigger and more practical family EV with decent range, comprehensive spec and prices which undercut the European competition on a like-for-like basis. There are both RWD and AWD versions available, and two trim levels.

Both the RWD and AWD versions are powered by a 77kWh battery, promising range of 329 miles for the RWD and 301 miles for the AWD, with charging rates of 144kW allowing a 10-80% charge in 38 minutes.

The RWD version comes with a single electric motor producing 241bhp and 258lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds, with the AWD adding a second motor for a total of 356bhp and 398lb/ft of torque, which delivers 0-62mph in 5.1 seconds.

Inside, there’s a 10.25″ driver display and 12.8″ infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, soft-touch materials and, in the Trophy models, a Panoramic roof and HUD.

David Allison, Head of Product and Planning for MG Motor UK, said:

The MGS6 EV is a significant new offering from MG, and our eighth all-electric car to be launched in our UK home market, building on proven cars like the MG4 EV hatchback. MG’s overall experience and knowledge as one of the best-selling EV manufacturers, with over 100,000 cars delivered to UK customers, ensures drivers get a stylish SUV that stands apart from the crowd.

The new MGS6 EV is now on sale in the UK, with the SE Long Range RWD from £37,995, the RWD Trophy Long range from £40,995 and the Trophy Dual Motor from £43,995.