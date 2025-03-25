New MGS5 EV OFFICIALLY launches to challenge cars like the Kia EV3 and Skoda Elroq

The new MGS5 is officially launched as MG’s fifth EV with a trio of variants aimed at competition like the Kia EV3 and Skoda Elroq.

Earlier this month, MG delivered a tease for a new MGS5 which, as it’s already on sale in Asia, was a bit pointless.

But now the new MGS5 is officially revealed in UK spec and on sale as a budget challenger to other small-ish EV SUVs like the Kia EV3 and Skoda Elroq, especially for highly EV-sceptical private buyers baulking at the high price of even modest EVs.

The looks are pretty safe and generic with hints of the MG4 and Cyberster with split lower grille, dual-level headlights, full-width light bar at the back, 17 and 18″ alloys and roof bars.

Inside looks to be a step up on the MG4 with 12.8″ infotainment and 10.25″ driver display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plenty of soft-touch materials and either cloth or fake leather depending on spec and a raft of safety stuff like MG Pilot, Rear Cross Alert and Forward Collision.

Three variants are on offer – SE Standard Range, SE Long Range and Trophy Long Range – with Standard range getting a 49kWh battery and 211-mile range, and SE and Trophy Long range models coming with a 64kWh battery and delivering 298 miles in the SE and 288 miles in the Trophy.

The standard range motor comes with a 168bhp motor, but the Long Range SE and Trophy models get a more powerful 228bhp motor delivering 0-62mph in 6.3 seconds.

David Allison, Head of Product and Planning for MG, said:

MG’s advanced and dedicated EV platform has been further enhanced to create a truly spacious, practical and elegant cabin experience for this all-new MG SUV. Meanwhile, the technology offering surges ahead with the introduction of iSmart and MG Pilot Custom, an attractive dual screen layout, five drive modes, Five-Link rear suspension and a bespoke EV braking system created in partnership with Continental.

Prices for the MGS5 start at £28,495 for the SE Standard Range, £30,995 for the SEl Long Range and £33,495 for the Trophy. Order books are now open.