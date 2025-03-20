New MG4 EV REVEALED in China – heading for the UK this summer

The new MG4 EV is revealed in China ahead of a UK debut and gets a bit less power, loses a chunk of weight and grows a bit.

It’s getting on for three years since the MG4 EV was revealed, since when it’s done good business in the UK and Europe – although not so much in China – as a budget EV for those looking for a relatively cheap EV for urban use.

But three years is a long time these days in the EV game, so it’s time for the MG4 to be given a bit of an update.

Revealed in China, the new MG4 grows a bit in size – including an increase in wheelbase for more interior space – making it much the same size as a Jaguar E-Pace, with styling cues which have been borrowed from the MG Cyberster, sporting arrow-shaped brake lights, slim headlights, new alloys and a curvier look.

Despite the growth in size, MG has managed to put the MG4 on a bit of a diet, reducing its weight from 1620kg to 1485kg, and it comes – at least in this launch guise – with a single 161bhp motor (down from 168bhp in the current MG4).

By the time it arrives in the UK – probably in the summer – expect this base MG4 to be joined by a Long Range single motor option with around 200bhp, Extended Range option with 240bhp and the bonkers Xpower AWD model with 430bhp.

Expect prices – which currently range from £26,995 to £36,495 – to nudge up.