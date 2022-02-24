The Morgan 3-Wheeler returns as the Morgan Super 3, with a 118bhp Ford engine and new monocoque chassis. Costs from £41,995.

It’s more than a decade since Morgan went back to its roots and revived the three-wheeler, but it was sent to the Morgan Graveyard in the sky last year – with a £55k P101 Edition run-out model – as emissions regulations made its motorbike engine untenable. But now it’s back as the new Morgan Super 3.

Morgan has swapped out the old V-Twin bike engine for a Ford-sourced 1.5-litre petrol good for 118bhp, and a new monocoque chassis too. Prices start at £41,995, but Morgan is clearly intent on much up-selling with extensive customisation options.

The Super 3 still looks like a traditional 3-Wheeler, complete with skinny tyres and teardrop shape, but it now has smoother surfacing and aerodynamic wheels, no conspicuous V-Twin at the front, radiators on the side for cooling (the V-Twin was air-cooled), new exhaust system and a new windscreen in case you don’t fancy wearing Biggles goggles.

Inside – although it’s as much outside as inside – is, thankfully, resistant to dust and damp, with a pair of digital instruments – in black or silver – complete with the traditional 3-Wheeler ‘missile release’ start, choice of cloth, leather and vinyl trim, new heater and optional smartphone-linked Nav with small round screen behind the steering wheel. So, all mod cons.

The chassis is monocoque, making it lighter, more rigid and improving space (although it’s hardly capacious), with improved safety too and partly made from superformed aluminium, with pullrod suspension at the front and twin trailing arms with two spring and damper units at the back, with the engine mounted behind the front axle.

The new Ford engine has been tuned to give it more character – although it won’t be as evocative as the old V-Twin – and uses a Mazda 5-speed manual gearbox to row to 62mph in 7.0 seconds and on to 130mph. But only if you’re very brave.

The Morgan Super 3 is now on sale, but expect to pay a chunk more than the £42k starting price to get the car you really want.