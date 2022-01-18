Morgan Plus Four LM62 CELEBRATES 60 years since Morgan won Le Mans

The Morgan Plus Four LM62 arrives as a limited run of 62 Plus Fours to mark 60 years since Morgan won at Le Mans.

It’s quite hard to believe that Morgan ever won Le Mans, but they did, in 1962, in the 2.0-litre class.

That win in 1962 means this year marks the 60th anniversary of that victory, so what better excuse for a limited run Morgan special?

The limited-run Morgan special – just 62 cars being built – is the Morgan Plus Four LM62, a Plus Four with titivations inspired by the 1962 Morgan Plus 4 SuperSports – known as TOK 258 – and costing from £78,995.

TOK 258 was finished in dark green and a popular Morgan colour at the time was a particular shade of red, so the LM62 comes with a choice of Jet Green or Morgan Tertre Rouge paint jobs to celebrate those colours.

What it also gets is a Heritage White Hardtop just like the original, and the option to add a graphics pack which includes ’29’ roundels and LM62 badge as well as silver painted wire wheels, Le Mans fuel filler cap and a domed rear panel.

Also in the mix is a set of Spots, body-coloured A-pillars, black splitter, mohair side screens and active exhaust with black tailpipes.

Inside there’s wood trim on the dash and transmission tunnel, black rubber floor mats, ‘LM62’ emblems on the headrests, black leather heated Comfort Plus seats and LM62 Chassis Plaque.

No titivations to the power, so LM62s get the same 2.0-litre BMW four-pot as regular Plus Fours, with choice of manual or auto ‘box.

The Morgan Plus Four LM62 now on sale in both RHD and LHD.