Morgan Supersport ARRIVES to replace the Plus Six – costs over £100k

The Morgan Supersport is Morgan’s new range-topper with an interchangeable roof, 335bhp of BMW power and a £100k price tag.

It’s not often you get a new Morgan, so the arrival of the Morgan Supersport – effectively replacing the Plus Six – is big news if you’re into modern takes on classic cars. Because, despite the enduring belief that Morgans are built entirely from wood, Morgans are much more sophisticated than that now, despite the enduring retro focus.

With styling cues from the very appealing Pininfarina-penned Morgan Midsummer we saw last year, the Supersport uses a revised aluminium platform with more torsional rigidity, stiffer suspension mounts and quicker steering.

Power comes from BMW’s familiar 3.0-litre ‘B58’ engine here delivering 335bhp and 369lb/ft of torque through an eight-speed BMW auto ‘box, enough for the Supersport to hit 62mph in 3.9 seconds on the way to 166mph.

Morgan reckons the Supesport is a Morgan you can use every day, whatever the weather, because it’s not only better insulated from the elements, but it also comes with an interchangeable roof so you can have a hardtop or soft-top to suit, and with a focus on driver engagement it promises to be the most versatile, and appealing Morgan to date.

Inside, apart from the BMW gear lever and steering wheel, it’s proper central dials and just a nod to modernity with a small screen in front of he driver, and proper buttons.

Morgan said:

Supersport ushers in a new era of design, dynamics and refinement to the Morgan range. Unmistakably Morgan, yet more contemporary and minimalist in its design, Supersport is the most dynamically capable Morgan ever thanks to the new ‘CXV’ aluminium platform which underpins it.

You can go to Morgan’s Supersport configurator to spec up, but be aware the starting point – before options – is £102,000.