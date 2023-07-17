Mustang Mach-E goes electric off-road ready with the new Mustang Mach-E Rally

The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is going off-road with the new Mustang Mach-E Rally, revealed at Goodwood this weekend.

Mustang aficionados were up in arms when Ford stuck the iconic badge on an electric SUV, but it does seem to have helped Ford shift EVs by using a familiar badge to overcome buyer hesitance to jump in to a new-fangled electric SUV.

But, just like almost every EV SUV you can buy, the Mach-E wasn’t designed to be a Land Rover competitor with any sort of off-road chops, but that’s about to change.

Ford has revealed a new Mach-E – the Mustang Mach-E Rally – at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, promising a new Mach-E which can do the off-road stuff properly.

Ford’s Darren Palmer said:

Mustang Mach-E took the freedom and fun of Mustang and made it free from emissions. Now with Mustang Mach-E Rally, we’re providing our customers the freedom to venture off the asphalt and beyond the beaten path.

Despite the reveal, Ford hasn’t really given any details, but we can see some of what’s on offer in the photo (above).

There’s a roof spoiler, bumpers which look like they’ve come from the Mach-E GT, white rally-style wheels and a grille with a pair of additional driving lights.

What will power the Mach-E Rally is debatable, but it would seem likely it’ll borrow the Mach-E GT’s powertrain with an 88kWh battery powering a pair of electric motors good for 469bhp and 612lb/ft of torque, and good for 62mph in 3.7 seconds.

Ford says the Mach-E Rally will go on sale in the autumn, by which time we should have some official details.