New Alpina B5 GT is the ULTIMATE BMW 5-Series Saloon and Touring

The new Alpina B5 GT – as a saloon and Touring model – arrives as the most powerful Alpina model to date. Just 250 are being built.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again – there is probably no finer all-round car you can buy than a BMW 5 Series Touring with AWD; it does just about everything you could ever want and does it all without being shouty too.

But, if your pockets are deep enough, then there is a car that’s actually more appealing than the BMW 5 Series Touring, but it’s still a BMW 5 Series – the Alpina B5.

Now, there’s a new BMW Alpina B5 on offer – the Alpina B5 GT – which aims to take the B5 a notch up on a regular B5, and it’s limited to a run of just 250 cars Saloon and Touring models (combined).

With 625bhp on tap from its 4.4-litre V8 – 13bhp more than the regular B5 – it’s Alpina’s most powerful model yet – with virtually the same output as the M5 CS – thanks to a flow-optimised air intake duct and air intake silencer and tweaks to the ECU and turbo boost, enough for 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds (3.6s on the Touring) and on to 200mph, with power going through an updated eight-speed auto ‘box and stopping power courtesy of big Brembos.

Cosmetic tweaks include new 20″, 20-spoke Alpina Alloys in Marron Volciano, a choice of new colours including Arctic Race Blue, Petrol Mica, British Racing Green, Chalk, Imola Red and Daytona Violet, a wider choice of interior furnishings including Merion leather (an option) and finishers.

No UK prices for the Alpina B5 GT yet, but in Germany the saloon costs around £128k and the B5 GT Touring around £130k.