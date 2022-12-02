New Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso costs MORE than a Porsche Cayman GT4 RS

The new Alpine A110 R arrives to top the Alpine A110 range, with a limited edition A110 Fernando Alonso model at an eye-watering price.

It’s almost six years since Renault’s Alpine revealed a modern take on the A110, with the new model delivering a relatively inexpensive lightweight sports car costing from under £50k.

Since then, Alpine has extended the range to deliver the A110, A110 GT and A110 S in a 2021 update, with prices from £50k rising to £60k for the Alpine A110 S, and in October Alpine revealed a new A110 R track-focused model to top the range. And it’s now on sale.

Alpine has given the A110 R a matte blue paint job to match its F1 cars, front splitter, vented bonnet and new side skirts – all in carbon fibre – with a new back wing and diffuser in an effort to provide more downforce and lower drag, with more use of carbon fibre helping to reduce weight over the A110 S by 34kg.

Alpine hasn’t endowed the A110 R with more power – it delivers the same 296bhp as the A110 S – but the tweaks and carbon fibre do cut the 0-062mph to 3.9 seconds, and the chassis tweaks – lower ride heights, manually adjustable dampers, spring rates up by 10 per cent, stiffer anti-roll bars, uprated Brembos and sharper Michelin rubber – all conspire to improve track performance.

All of which sounds terrific, and promises much fun, but it comes at a price.

The new Alpine A110 R starts at a whopping £90k, and if you want one of the 32 titivated A110 R Fernando Alonso models it’ll cost you an eye-watering £130k.

That’s £15k more than the new Porsche Cayman GT4 RS.