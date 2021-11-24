Alpine A110 updated with new range – A110, A110 GT and A110 S

The Alpine A110 gets a bit of an update, with a new range of models – A110, A110 GT and A110 S – plus new infotainment.

It’s getting on for five years since Renault relaunched Alpine with the retro-inspired A110, a lightweight sports car that has made its mark in the intervening years as Renault upped production to meet demand and added more powerful versions too.

Now it’s time to update the A110, and it’s probably a testament to how right Renault got the Alpine A110 in the first place that it’s hardly changed at all. Although it has.

The headline is a new model range, starting with the regular A110, following on to the more powerful A110 GT and topping out with the more performance-focused A110 S.

The entry-level A110 – costing from £49,905 – comes with 249bhp from its 1.8-litre turbo, Alpine’s softer suspension set-up, 17″ alloys and prices starting at £49,905, whilst the A110 GT – which costs from £59,355 – gets 296bhp from the 1.8-litre turbo but keeps the softer suspension of the base model and majors on comfort.

The sportiest of the new Alpine range is the Alpine A110 S, from £59,995, which uses the same 296bhp 1.8-litre turbo as the A110 S but gets Alpine’s sports chassis for more dynamic driving, with semi-slick tyres and custom aero kit – including big rear wing – optional.

Whichever Alpine model you opt for you will get a new (and much-needed) infotainment system with enhanced connectivity and telematics.

The new Alpine range is now on sale with the first UK customer cars due in March.