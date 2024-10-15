New Audi A3 gets PHEV powertrain option with 88-mile EV range

Audi has added a new PHEV powertrain option for the recently facelifted A3, with the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e promising EV range of 88 miles.

Audi recently revealed a refreshed A3 back in the spring, but the only two engine options initially available were a 148bhp 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol TFSI and a 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel TDI with auto ‘box, although within a couple of months they’d announced a new engine option with the A3 30 TFSI with 115bhp and a manual ‘box as an entry point for the range.

Now it’s time for another powertrain option as a new plug-in hybrid A3 arrives as the new A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e.

When the 40 TFSI e PHEV option arrived for the previous A3, we did say that despite EV evangelists claiming PHEVs neither fish nor fowl, a PHEV with a decent EV range – as long as you plug it in regularly – really can offer the best of both worlds, and the then new PHEV was offering 41 miles of EV range and a starting price of £33,060.

Now, the new A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e arrives with a battery twice the size of the previous generation (13kwh vs 25.7kWh) and now promises up to 88 miles of, EV range and costing from £39,150, which is actually a price cut in real terms despite a battery more than twice the size.

Under the skin, a new 1.5 TFSI Evo2 replaces the previous 1.4 promising to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, paired with a 114bhp electric motor integrated into the six-speed S tronic ‘box with peak power of 202bhp and able to charge at up to 50kW.

The A3 40 TFSI e PHEV Sportback is available in three trim levels – Sport (£39,150, S line (£41,430) and Black edition (£42,880) – and will go on sale in November.