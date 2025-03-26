New Audi A5 e-hybrid PHEV PROMISES 67 miles of EV range

The Audi A5 e-Hybrid arrives as a new plug-in powertrain option for Audi’s new A5 range, promising 67 miles of electric range.

Despite Audi dumping its bright idea to have EVs with even-numbered badges and ICE cars with odd, the decision to brand what would have been the new Audi A4 the Audi A5 stands, so instead of the A5 being a somewhat swoopy Coupe it’s now both a saloon and Estate.

Revealed last summer, the new A5 Avant and Saloon arrived with a new ICE platform and with a range of ICE powertrains, with a four-pot petrol with 148bhp or 201bhp, a 2.0-litre diesel with 201bhp and a V6 3.0-litre for the S5 with 362bhp.

A chunk bigger than the old A4, the new A5 gets a few modern Audi design cues, ‘Quattro’ type flared arches and an interior getting Audi’s latest curved display with an 11.9″ driver display and 14.5″ infotainment.

Now, Audi adds to the offerings in the new A5 range with a new PHEV powertrain setup offering decent performance and a more than decent EV-only range.

The new PHEV offering mates a 2.0-litre turbo four pot ICE with an electric motor powered by a 25.9 kWh battery promising EV range of 67 miles, and with both power sources working together delivers 295bhp and 332lb/ft of torque to all four wheels for a 5.9 seconds 0-62mph.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said:

As part of our model initiative, we are significantly expanding our range of plug-in hybrids in 2025. Our new generation of plug-in hybrid models offers a sporty and comfortable driving experience as well as a harmonious balance between performance and efficiency.

The new A5 PHEV goes on sale on 7 May with prices starting at £48,950 for the A5 Saloon e-hybrid quattro Technik, rising to £58,620 for the A5 Saloon e-hybrid quattro Edition 1. Opt for the equivalent Avant models and the price rises by £1,900.