New Audi Q3 revealed – and Audi has ‘REINVENTED’ the indicator stalk

The new Audi Q3 arrives with new engines and tech, a design influenced by the new Q5, and a new take on the indicator stalk.

Audi delivered a bit of a teaser for the new Q3 last week, and from what little was revealed it seemed clear the new Q3 would come with looks inspired by the new Q5. And so it is.

That means a single frame grille up front with slim DLRs/indicators and hidden headlights with optional Matrix lighting, slim rear lights with full width light bar, illuminated four-ring badge and a more aggressive look and stance.

Inside, the Q3 gets a whole new interior – again, much like the new Q5 – with a slightly smaller screen setup with 11.9″ driver display and 12.8″ infotainment and a whole new way of selecting gear and indicators.

Audi has ‘invented’ a ‘steering wheel control unit’ which sits as a block behind the wheel with buttons to control gear selection, light functions, windscreen wipers and indicators, all using buttons and without any movement of the unit, even for indicators.

We’re not entirely sure the indicator stalk needs reinventing, and it’ll be interesting to see if Audi ends up backtracking on this just as Tesla did with their attempts to consign the indicator stalk to the history bin.

For now, powertrain options are a 247bhp and 261bhp petrol quattro, a 147bhp diesel and a plug-in e-Hybrid, with the PHEV model packing a total of 268bhp with the motor powered by a 25.7kWh battery promising up to 74 miles of electric-only range.

The new Q3 goes on sale in July with prices starting at £38,300 for the Q3 SUV TFSI 150PS Sport, rising to £51,380 for the Q3 SUV e-hybrid 272PS Edition 1.