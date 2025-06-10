New Audi Q3 TEASED ahead of 16 June Debut

A new Audi Q3 is on the way and will be revealed on 16 June, ahead of which Audi teases its arrival with a single image.

It’s 14 years since the Audi Q3 first arrived to try and mop up sales to Audi lovers who couldn’t quite stretch to an Audi Q5, and it’s been quite a success for Audi, with more than two million sold since it arrived. Audi followed up with a second-generation Q3 in 2018, and over time, the Q3 has spawned umpteen variants, including Sportback and RS versions.

Now it’s time for a new Q3, and with a debut due next week (16 June 2025), Audi delivers a single teaser image (above) and not much else. All Audi has to say is:

With a total of more than two million vehicles sold worldwide since the launch of the first generation, the Audi Q3 is one of our best-selling models and has a high status in our product portfolio. With the third generation of the Audi Q3, we are renewing an important model family as part of our product initiative. The new Audi Q3 sets standards in several respects. Its exterior exudes confidence and evokes emotion, while numerous innovative features make it the ideal digital companion.

Fortunately, we already know a bit more than that.

In terms of how it looks, the new Q3 is likely to look much like a smaller version of the new Q5, with big grille, fancy slim LED lights front and back, with an interior offering more room thanks to an icrease in size and with Audi’s latest digital cockpit with big driver display and infotainment screens.

Powertrain options are likely to be very similar to the closely related VW Tiguan, with 1.5 and 2.0-litre TSI mild hybrid engines, a 2.0-litre TDI diesel and PHEV too, with both the regular and Sportback models likely to be revealed next week.

Expect starting prices to be nudging £40k.