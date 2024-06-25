New Audi RS Q8 and RS Q8 Performance with up to 631bhp

Audi follows up on the updates for the Q8 with new RS versions, with the Audi RS Q8 Performance coming with 631bhp.

Last autumn, Audi put the facelifted Q8 and SQ8 on sale in the UK, with prices up to £116,750 for the SQ8 Vorsprung. Now it’s time for the Q8’s rorty sibling, the new Audi RS Q8, to arrive with a facelift and a new model – the RS Q8 Performance.

Just like its lesser brethren, the cosmetic updates are fairly minor with a new honeycomb grille, sporty body bits, Matrix LED headlights, new butch bumper, bigger air intakes, OLED taillights, a bit of a honeycomb pattern on the back bumper, a pair of big oval tailpipes and 22″ alloys (23″ optional).

There’s not much changed inside, with Alcantara abounding, upgraded 12.3″ digital instruments now with gear-shift indicator and the same 10.1″ infotainment and 8.6″ climate screens as the regular Q8.

This time around there’s a choice of two states of tune for the RS Q8, with the standard model good for 591bhp and 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds, and the new RS Q8 Performance with 631bhp and good for 62mph in 3.6 seconds – the most powerful engine ever in a production Audi.

Whichever version you opt for, you get four-wheel drive and an eight-speed auto ‘box with quicker shifts than a regular Q8, with a mechanical centre diff, model-specific adaptive air suspension, all-wheel steering, and big brake discs.

Due to go on sale shortly, the new RS Q8 doesn’t have a UK price yet, but in Germany, it starts at around £120k for the standard model and £132k for the Performance model.