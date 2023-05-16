New Audi SQ8 e-tron now on sale in the UK – and it’s NOT cheap

The New Audi SQ8 e-tron, revealed six months ago, is now on sale in the UK with prices starting from £97,000 and rising to £117,000.

It’s six months since Audi revealed the Q8 e-tron as it turned the e-tron into the Q8 e-tron, as well as revealing a new SQ8 e-tron in regular and Fastback guises.

Now, Audi is putting the SQ8 e-tron on sale in the UK, confirming the spec and the astronomic prices – the starting point is £97,000 for the SQ8 e-tron Black Edition rising to £117,000 for the SQ8 Sportback e-tron Vorsprung.

Power comes from a triple motor setup good for 496bhp, powered by a 106kWh battery and good for 269 miles of range (276 in the Sportback). Which doesn’t seem much from such a big battery, but the SQ8 does weigh about as much as Wales.

As the prices indicate, the SQ8 is available with either Black Edition or Vorsprung trim levels, with Black Edition models coming with 21″ alloys, Adaptive Sports suspension, Front Super Sports Seats, LED interior lighting, Four Zone Climate, Virtual Cockpit, B&O Sound and Parking Assist.

Opt for the Vorsprung model and you also get 22″ alloys, Digital Matrix Lights, Virtual Door Mirrors, Power door closing, Adaptive wipers, extended leather Tour Pack, S Technology Pack, City Assist Pack and Parking Assist Pack.

Despite the hefty price tags, you’ll still need to fork out £2,595 for the S Technology Pack Pro to get a panoramic roof, heated seats and advanced key, and on the Black Edition an extra £1,995 for the Tour Pack and £1,125 for the City Assist Pack.