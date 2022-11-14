New electric Audi Q8 e-Tron costs from £67,800 – SQ8 e-Tron Fastback is £117,000

Audi has turned the Audi e-Tron into the Audi Q8 e-Tron, with prices starting at £67,800, rising to £117,000 for the SQ8 e-Tron Fastback.

Last week, Audi revealed the new Audi Q8 e-Tron, a re-badged Audi e-Tron with cosmetic titivations. And now it goes on sale in the UK with prices starting at £67,800 for the Q8 50 e-Tron quattro Sport , rising to £117,000 for the SQ8 e-Tron Fastback Vorsprung – around 10 per cent up on the old e-Tron prices.

Trim options for the Q8 e-Tron models are Sport, S Line, Black Edition and Vorsprung, and for the SQ8 e-Tron it’s only Black Edition and Vorsprung trims on offer, and they aren’t yet available to order.

Standard equipment across the whole range of Q8 e-Tron and SW8 e-Tron is pretty comprehensive, with adaptive air suspension, quattro all-wheel drive and progressive steering, as well as heated electric front seats, acoustic glazed windscreen, virtual cockpit, climate, rearview camera, lane departure, Audi pre-sense, parking systems and Matrix LED headlights.

Entry-level Sport models come with 20″ alloys, power tailgate, keyless, 10.1″ infotainment and Cruise, with prices from £67,800 for the Q8 50 e-Tron and £77,800 for the Q8 55 e-Tron. Fastback models add £2,500 across the whole Q8 e-Tron and SQ8 e-Tron model range.

S Line models add 21″ alloys, Adaptive Sport Suspension, titivated bumpers, Privacy glass and Sports seats, with prices from £72,800 for the Q8 50 e-Tron and £82,800 for the Q8 55 e-Tron, with Black Edition models adding 21″ black alloys, Audi Beam with e-Tron logo, black door mirrors, gloss black exterior trim and high-tech mesh inlays. Prices for the Black Edition models start at £75,150 for the Q8 50 e-Tron and £885,150 for the Q8 55 e-Tron.

The range-topping Vorsprung trim throws most of Audi’s toys at the Q8 e-Tron including 22″ alloys, Digital Matric lights, virtual door mirrors, power close doors, Adaptive wipers, Super Sports Seats, electric steering column, extended leather, virtual cockpit plus, technology Pack Pro, Tour Pack, City Assist Pack and Parking Assist Pack. Prices for the Vorsprung models start at £89,800 for the Q8 50 e-Tron and £99,800 for the Q8 55 e-Tron.

The SQ8 e-Tron models, which are due later in the year, are only available in Black Edition and Vorsprung trim, with the Black Edition from £97,500 and the Vorsprung from £114,500.

Andrew Doyle, Director Audi UK, said:

The introduction of the new and improved Q8 e-tron family heralds a new era for Audi, one that prioritises customer’s wants and needs. It’s the first of a variety of incredible new products Audi will be bringing to market in the coming years that will continue to set the standard in the world of premium electric mobility.