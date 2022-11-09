Audi e-Tron is now OFFICIALLY the new Audi Q8 e-Tron

The Audi e-Trongets a facelift and in the process becomes the new Audi Q8 e-Tron, Q8 e-Tron Fastback and SQ8 e-Tron.

A couple of days ago, Audi teased the arrival of a facelift for the electric e-Tron and in the process revealed the facelift would also see a new name for Audi’s range-topping electric SUV.

That new name is Audi Q8 e-Tron, and it’s now here delivering tweaks to looks and tech to take what is now the Q8 e-Tron, Q8 e-Tron Fastback and SQ8 e-Tron on for a couple of years more until a new Q8 e-Tron arrives with a new electric platform instead of this Q8’s modified ICE underpinnings.

Styling changes to turn the e-Tron into the Q8 e-Tron aren’t huge but include a new grille, new bumpers front and back and tweaked lights – the usual facelift fodder – as well as a tweaked underbody to smooth airflow. Inside the changes are even more minimal, with new recycled upholstery on offer and tweaks to the MMI.

On the tech side, Audi has tweaked the Q8 e-Tron’s motors – two on the 50 and 55 models and three on the SQ8 – to reduce current and lower power consumption when cruising, with 50 models getting a boost to 335bhp and 489lb/ft of torque but 55 models unchanged at 402bhp and 489lb/ft of torque. The SQ8 models come with 496bhp and 718lb/ft of torque.

Battery changes – still 400V thanks to the limitations of the Platform – include more advanced cells and battery management for improved energy density, delivering range of 289 miles (311 miles for the Sportback) in the 50 models with 89kWh battery, with the 55 models with bigger 104kWh battery coming in at 360 miles and 373 miles respectively, and SQ8 models 284 miles and 295 miles for the Sportback.

The new Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-Tron Sportback and SQ8 e-Tron go on sale this month with first customer deliveries in April 2023.