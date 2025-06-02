New Bentley Bentayga Speed gets 641bhp V8 – and it’s QUICKER than the old W12 Bentayga Speed

The new Bentley Bentayga Speed is revealed with a new 641bhp V8 replacing the old W12 and good for 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds.

It’s been a decade since the Bentley Bentayga first arrived, complete with Bentley’s hopes that it would, just as the Cayenne did for Porsche, become something of a cash cow. Which, to a degree, it has by accounting for pushing on half of all Bentley sales.

Five years ago, the Bentayga got a facelift, which succeeded in making it look cohesive. Since then, we’ve seen hybrid Bentaygas arrive, an EWB version and the retirement of what was one of the Bentayga’s main USPs – the W12 engine and the Bentayga Speed.

Now, we get the return of the Bentley Bentayga Speed, and this time it comes with an ICE V8 good for 641bhp, which manages to outperform the old W12 Speed in just about every area.

The new V8 delivers 641bhp and 627lb/ft of torque – up 15bhp and down 37lb/ft on the W12 – but it’s enough to hit 62mph in 3.4 seconds – half a second quicker than the old W12 Speed.

The new Speed also comes with a Sport mode which increases damper stiffness and slackens off the stability control to allow drifting (just what you need on a 2.5 tonne SUV), with rear-wheel steering boosting stability and manoeuvrability and a sport exhaust for good noises (and an Akrapovic alternative if you really want to shout).

Cosmetic tweaks include darkened brightwork, new 22″ alloys (23″ with ceramic brake option), exterior ‘Speed’ badges, tweaked instrument panel and infotainment, Speed badging on the dashboard and treadplates, leather contrast highlights and new quilting pattern for the upholstery.

No official price details from Bentley on the new Bentyaga Speed, but a £220k starting price seems about right.