New BMW 5 Series Touring TEASED ahead of 2024 debut

BMW is starting the tease for the new BMW 5 Series Touring – due in 2024 – with ICE, PHEV and even an electric i5 Touring.

The new BMW 5 Series, revealed five months ago – is about to hit BMW’s UK showrooms, so the time is right to start a tease, BMW believes, for the new BMW 5 Series Touring which won’t actually debut until spring 2024.

The perfect alternative to an SUV – most would say it’s a better choice than any SUV – the 5 Series Touring has long been considered all the car you’ll ever need, particularly in frugal diesel times. But in the daft world in which we now live diesel engines are the devil’s choice so you won’t be able to option one.

What you will get, in the UK at least, is a choice of a 520i sDrive entry-level model with a 2.0-litre 48-volt mild hybrid petrol good for 205bhp with eight-speed auto and, we would hope, more petrol choices to follow.

That will be joined by the 530e and 550e plug-in hybrid models with up to 489bhp and a 19.4kWh battery with EV range of up to 60 miles, as well as an i5 Touring – yep, you’ll be able to buy a 5 Series Estate powered by electricity.

What will follow on is a BMW M5 Touring – for the first time since the mid-2000s – which is expected to come with the same 644bhp PHEV powertrain as the BMW XM.

In terms of looks, clearly the front end will be pure new 5 Series, with a more sporty back end than the current 5 Series Touring, but don’t expect BMW to stray too far from the current offering in the looks department.

Expect a series of teases for the new 5 Series Touring in the coming months.