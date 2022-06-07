New BMW M3 Touring to DEBUT at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The new BMW M3 Touring – the first M3 Touring from BMW – will debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this summer.

It’s getting on for two years since BMW confirmed it was finally going to put into production a Touring version of the M3, and now it’s about to reveal it at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed, which is celebrating 50 years of BMW M.

BMW’s confirmation of the M3 Touring’s debut at Goodwood comes with a teaser photo (above) which, oddly, shows less of the Touring than the image they delivered when the M3 Touring was first confirmed.

But in reality, we all know pretty much what will be on offer, with the Touring gaining the M3’s bumpers, quad tailpipes, bonnet bulges and big air intakes, together with a roof spoiler, bigger wheel arches and roof rails.

There’s no official word on what powers the M3 Touring, but we’d be astonished if it’s anything other than the same 473bhp 3.0-litre in-line fitted to the M3 saloon. Although, as the UK currently only gets the Performance version of the M3 with 503bhp, it seems likely the Touring offering will follow suit.

The M3 Touring’s debut will be part of the 50th anniversary celebration of BMW’s M at Goodwood featuring a Central Sculpture paying tribute to 50 years of ‘M’, and an array of BMW models past and present

The Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from 23-26 June 2022.