New BMW X2 and electric iX2 REVEALED – costs from £40k

The new BMW X2, and its electric iX2 sibling, are revealed, bigger in size and more expensive with a choice of three powertrains.

As we said when BMW teased a new X2 a few weeks ago, the X2 has always been a bit of an oddity in the BMW range, not really a coupe version of its sibling SUV – like the X4 and X6 – but much more like a Crossover or higher-riding hatch.

But now, with the reveal of the new X2 – and its EV sibling the iX2 – a change in dimensions makes the new X2 look much more like a member of the even-numbered BMW X-Series range, having got longer (by 194mm), wider (by 21mm) and taller (by 64mm), with an extra 22mm in the wheelbase. Oh, and a big Kidney grille.

The BMW X2 and BMW iX2 may have different badges – and slightly differentiated looks – but as far as BMW is concerned they’re both X2s but with a choice of ICE and EV powertrains.

At launch in the UK, the X2 has two extremes of ICE options, with the ‘jobbing’ X2 the sDrive20i which gets a 1.5-litre mild hybrid good for 168bhp, 0-62mph in 8.3 seconds and economy of 47.1mpg, and the M35i xDrive offering a much more potent 296bhp and 295lb/ft or torque, and good for 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds.

On the electric iX2, power comes from a 68.8kWh battery promising range of 266 miles and putting out 309 bhp, enough for 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds, with an 11kW AC charger and DC rate of 130kW.

In the UK, M Sport trim is standard with stuff like 19″ alloys, adaptive suspension, heated sports seats, Climate, auto lights and wipers and reversing camera all standard, as well as the usual suite of safety nannies.

Inside it’s pretty much X1 territory, with a 10.25″ instrument panel and 10.7″ infotainment sitting in one wide screen with the latest iDrive including Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Deliveries of the new X2 and iX2 start in March 2024, with the X2 starting at £39,365 and the iX2 at £56,540.