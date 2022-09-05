New car registrations in the UK UP in August – but only by a smidge

New car registrations in the UK rose by 1.2 per cent in August, the first increase for five months but still well below pre-pandemic levels.

‘Covid and Chips’ have continued to hamper new car registrations in the UK, with the last five months all down on the same – still Covid-impacted – 2021 figures. But there is a tiny glimmer of hope with August’s numbers.

Rather than falling, new car registrations actually rose, although only by a tiny amount – 1.2 per cent up to a total of 68,858 – in a month that’s traditionally quiet as buyers wait for the plate change in September, but even with the increase they’re still the worst numbers since 2013.

Fleet registrations actually fell in the month by 1.6 per cent although that was made up by increased private registrations which rose by 3.2 per cent, with the small growth due to another increase in BEV sales, up by 35.4 per cent although slowing in growth rate by half compared to Q1 this year.

The best-selling car in August was the Volkswagen Polo, with Ford regaining a bit of self-respect with the Ford Puma close behind and the Hyundai Tucson in third place.

SMMT boss Mike Hawes said:

August’s new car market growth is welcome, but marginal during a low volume month. Spiralling energy costs and inflation on top of sustained supply chain challenges are piling even more pressure on the automotive industry’s post-pandemic recovery, and we urgently need the new Prime Minister to tackle these challenges and restore confidence and sustainable growth.