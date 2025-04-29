New Citroen C5 Aircross REVEALED – a French take on the Vauxhall Grandland

The new Citroen C5 Aircross is revealed as a Citroen take on the Vauxhall Grandland with new looks and a choice of Hybrid, PHEV and EV powertrains.

When car makers deliver a concept, it’s usually given some sort of fancy name and full of fripperies which will never make production.

But last year, we had the reveal of the Citroen C5 Aircross Concept, whose name made it entirely clear what it was and now, as the production C5 Aircross is revealed, it’s clear virtually nothing has changed in the meantime. So, a preview rather than a concept.

That means a bigger C5 Aircross than the current model – 15cm longer for more rear space – at the same size as the mechanically almost identical Vauxhall Grandland, with a sloping roofline, bluff nose for added butch, 20″ alloys, black cladding, slim LED lights and more angles.

Inside looks like a big step up in quality, with a big portrait centre screen – which unfortunately now houses climate controls and more – with storage behind, comfort seats and reclining back seats, 10″ driver display, HUD and Drive Assist 2.0 bundling lots of safety nannies.

Powertrain options now include EVs, with either a 73kWh battery powering a 211bhp motor or a 97kWh battery powering a 228bhp motor, with a PHEV option with 21kWh battery and combined 192bhp, promising 53 miles of EV range.

The entry-level powertrain, expected to cost from around £30k, gets a three-pot petrol hybrid with a 28bhp motor in the gearbox, allowing EV driving in crawling traffic.

Order books for the new Citreon C5 Aircross in the UK will open later in the year.